Corbyn's message to Trump on NHS
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Corbyn: NHS would not be part of US trade deal

Jeremy Corbyn has said a Labour government would walk away from trade negotiations if the US insisted on including the NHS as part of a post-Brexit trade deal.

He said too many companies would seek to protect their patents and investors and increase drug prices for the NHS.

  • 02 Dec 2019