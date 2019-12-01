'About 74 others' released like Khan - Johnson

Video

In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, Boris Johnson was asked how many other convicted terrorists have been released early from prison in similar circumstances to London Bridge attacker Usman Khan.

The 28-year-old convicted terrorist was shot dead by police on London Bridge on Friday after stabbing two people to death. He had been released from jail in 2018.

An urgent review of the licence conditions of people jailed for terror offences has been launched by the Ministry of Justice following the attack.

On Saturday Met Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said that Khan was subject to an "extensive list of licence conditions".