Corbyn: 'We can't keep people safe on the cheap'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told a party gathering that cuts in public services such as probation and community policing put more lives at risk from terrorism.

Our public services are the glue that binds our society together. When public services are cut back, as they have been during the past decade, they leave behind gaps. That can lead to missed chances to intervene in the lives of people who go on to commit inexcusable acts," the leader of the opposition said.