Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley answered listener’s questions on a special Election Your Call with Nicky Campbell.

Among questions on the environment, pay and social care; Mr Bartley was asked if the Greens would be willing to form a coalition with Labour if it meant gaining a majority in parliament.

He responded: "The pressure on us to hold our noses and vote tactically is immense. In the last election we reached out to Labour, but it's been a continual disappointment to make moves but get no reciprocation.”

He added: "Where Labour won't embrace electoral reform, all they are doing is lining up another Tory government."

