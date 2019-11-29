A short history of TV election debates

Media player
TV general election debates: Dos, don'ts and lessons learned
As figures from the seven major UK parties prepare to hold a live debate on the BBC, here is a look at the impact of televised showdowns of the past.
Who gained from the glare of TV scrutiny, and what lessons can be learned from past performances?
For more vintage broadcasting clips, visit the BBC Archive website.
29 Nov 2019
