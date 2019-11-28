PM refuses to commit to Andrew Neil interview
The prime minister has refused to commit to being interview by the BBC's Andrew Neil before polling day on 12 December.

Despite all other party leaders agreeing, Boris Johnson said he didn't "want to pre-empt any discussion that may be taking place".

