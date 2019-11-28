Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PM refuses to commit to Andrew Neil interview
The prime minister has refused to commit to being interview by the BBC's Andrew Neil before polling day on 12 December.
Despite all other party leaders agreeing, Boris Johnson said he didn't "want to pre-empt any discussion that may be taking place".
-
28 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window