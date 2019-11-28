Main parties react to manifesto spending analysis
The three main political parties have responded to Institute for Fiscal Studies analysis of their election spending pledges.

Director Paul Johnson previously said that given the uncertainty around Brexit, it was difficult to say whether any other party would be able to deliver their plans.

