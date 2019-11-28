Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Main parties react to manifesto spending analysis
The three main political parties have responded to Institute for Fiscal Studies analysis of their election spending pledges.
Director Paul Johnson previously said that given the uncertainty around Brexit, it was difficult to say whether any other party would be able to deliver their plans.
-
28 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50589952/general-election-2019-main-parties-react-to-manifesto-spending-analysisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window