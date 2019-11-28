Swinson: 'Boris Johnson only cares about Boris Johnson'

Media player
General election 2019: Swinson accuses PM of 'game-playing' over EU
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has accused Boris Johnson of 'game-playing' and 'Etonian entitlement' in a speech on the Tory leader.
28 Nov 2019
