Labour's 'natural solutions' to climate change
General Election 2019: Labour will 'expand and restore' UK habitats

Jeremy Corbyn said a Labour government plans to create "natural solutions" to combat climate change.

The Labour leader also said the party will create NHS forests and create 10 new national parks as part of their plan to plant two billion trees by 2040.

Mr Corbyn says his government will also fund organic fruit orchards and protect British wildlife.

  • 28 Nov 2019
