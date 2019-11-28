IFS: 'The choice could not be clearer' for voters

Video

Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) director Paul Johnson has said "the choice could not be clearer" for voters in the upcoming general election.

Mr Johnson says the Conservatives offer "not much change", Labour offer a "blueprint to fundamental change" to the role of the State in the UK, while the Lib Dems offer "big spending increases and big tax increases".

But Mr Johnson said Paul Johnson said that given the uncertainty around Brexit, it was difficult to say whether any other party would be able to deliver their plans.