'We take no votes for granted in the Labour Party'
Video

General Election 2019: Labour 'take no votes for granted', says Gardiner

Barry Gardiner says leave voters will have the "final say" and that Labour will leave the EU in a way that "does not destroy our health service or manufacturing jobs".

Mr Gardiner said Labour is trying to appeal all sectors of the population on Brexit, and it is trying to “unite the country” with its strategy and “give the public the final say”.

  • 28 Nov 2019
