Hancock challenged over pledge to increase NHS nurses

General Election 2019: Tories 'saying more nurses' not 'new nurses' says Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been challenged of the Conservative Party's pledge to add 50,000 nurses to the NHS.
Mr Hancock told the BBC "we are going to increase training, recruitment and retention", adding “we’re not saying 50,000 new nurses, we’re saying more nurses."
He said some of those will be new to the NHS, but the number also includes those who are currently in the NHS.
28 Nov 2019
