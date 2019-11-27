Brexit timeline 'unpredictable' Heseltine tells Lib Dems
Former Conservative Deputy PM Lord Heseltine has told a Liberal Democrat campaign event in London that approving Boris Johnson's Brexit deal does not in fact solve Brexit.

He said it would take years of further negotiations between the UK and EU member states to achieve a deal that would be in everyone's interests.

