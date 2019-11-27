McDonnell apologises for handling of anti-Semitism

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: McDonnell apologises for Labour handling of anti-Semitism
John McDonnell has apologised for the way the Labour Party initially handled anti-Semitism claims.
The comments come after Jeremy Corbyn declined to apologise after in a BBC interview with Andrew Neil.
The Labour leader was asked four times whether he would like to apologise after Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis claimed "a new poison - sanctioned from the very top - has taken root" in Labour.
Mr Corbyn said his government will protect "every community against the abuse they receive".
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50575838/general-election-2019-mcdonnell-apologises-for-labour-handling-of-anti-semitismRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window