'NHS is in no way on the table' - Johnson
On a walk-about in Cornwall Boris Johnson said "the NHS is in no way on the table" and called Jeremy Corbyn's dossier a "diversionary tactic".

Earlier today Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced he has a 451-page dossier showing talks had taken place between the UK and the US over drug pricing and access to the NHS.

  • 27 Nov 2019
