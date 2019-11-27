'NHS is in no way on the table' - Johnson

Media player
General Election 2019: NHS is in no way on the table, says Johnson
On a walk-about in Cornwall Boris Johnson said "the NHS is in no way on the table" and called Jeremy Corbyn's dossier a "diversionary tactic".
Earlier today Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced he has a 451-page dossier showing talks had taken place between the UK and the US over drug pricing and access to the NHS.
27 Nov 2019
