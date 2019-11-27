'We've now got evidence the NHS will be up for sale'
General election 2019: 'Election now a fight for survival of NHS' says Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn says his party has gained access to an uncensored 551 page document that proves that under a Conservative government "the NHS will be up for sale".

Mr Corbyn said voters have to ask themselves if the NHS was "safe Boris Johnson's hands" and accused him of trying to cover up the plans.

