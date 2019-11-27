'Of course we're sorry for the hurt caused'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: Burgon defends Corbyn's Andrew Neil interview

Labour's Richard Burgon defended Jeremy Corbyn's performance on the Andrew Neil show by saying "of course were sorry for the hurt caused".

Mr Burgon said if elected a Labour government will be "taking action to rebuild trust with the Jewish community" including making education against anti-Semitism part of the school curriculum.

Mr Corbyn has come under fire for not apologising to the Jewish community in his election interview with Andrew Neil.

  • 27 Nov 2019
Go to next video: 'We can't believe a word they say'