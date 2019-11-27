Media player
MCB: Islamophobia 'tolerated' in the Conservative Party
MCB (Muslim Council of Britain) spokesman Miqdaad Versi told the BBC that "people don't have any trust" in the Conservative Party over their handling of Islamophobia.
Mr Versi says that candidates who share social media posts from the "far right" are still chosen to be candidates and that the party is engaging in "deceit".
27 Nov 2019
