Corbyn v Neil...

Video

Jeremy Corbyn has declined to apologise to the UK Jewish community after the chief rabbi criticised how the party deals with anti-Semitism claims.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Council of Britain has accused the Conservative Party of "denial, dismissal and deceit" over the issue of Islamophobia.

The BBC's Nick Eardley breaks down the main events of Tuesday's election campaigning.

