Election 2019: What happened on Tuesday

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election 2019: No Labour apology and Tories criticised over Islamophobia
Jeremy Corbyn has declined to apologise to the UK Jewish community after the chief rabbi criticised how the party deals with anti-Semitism claims.
Meanwhile, the Muslim Council of Britain has accused the Conservative Party of "denial, dismissal and deceit" over the issue of Islamophobia.
The BBC's Nick Eardley breaks down the main events of Tuesday's election campaigning.
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50567755/election-2019-no-labour-apology-and-tories-criticised-over-islamophobiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window