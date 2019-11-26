Corbyn: Anti-Semitism 'vile, wrong and evil'

Media player
General election 2019: Anti-Semitism 'vile, wrong and evil' - Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn has said his party has a "rapid and effective" system for dealing with reports of anti-Semitism.
The Labour leader was speaking at his party's 'race and faith manifesto' launch in London.
It follows an attack by chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who told the Times that anti-Jewish racism "sanctioned from the very top - has taken root" in the Labour party.
26 Nov 2019
