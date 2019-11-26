Media player
Baroness Julia Neuberger: 'Something is going very wrong'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his team are not willing to "apologise or sympathise" for anti-Semitic attacks against their own MPs, a senior rabbi has told the BBC.
Baroness Julia Neuberger says when a political party cannot deal with anti-Semitism, "something is very wrong". She added it was causing "anxiety" amongst the Jewish community.
Mr Corbyn says Labour is tackling anti-Semitism by expelling members.
26 Nov 2019
