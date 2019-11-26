Lord Dubs responds to chief rabbi's criticisms
Lord Dubs: Chief rabbi has gone too far

Labour peer Lord Dubs has said the chief rabbi has "gone too far" regarding criticism of the Labour Party's leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Lord Dubs admits his party has been to slow to tackle anti-Semitism, saying: "I fully concede we have moved too slowly" but "we are where we are and it's good today".

  • 26 Nov 2019