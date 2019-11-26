Media player
Gove: 'I have great respect for him but he's wrong'
Michael Gove responds to Lord Heseltine's calls for Tory voters to back the Lib Dems in the general election.
Mr Gove said the former Conservative deputy prime minister was "out of kilter with others" and that he had "great respect for him but he's wrong".
26 Nov 2019
