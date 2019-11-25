Lib Dems pledge to spend 2% of GDP on defence
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lib Dems will use 'Remain bonus' to 'enhance' UK's part in Nato - Chuka Umunna

Chuka Umunna has pledged that the Liberal Democrats would spend 2% of GDP on defence, if elected to power.

He said the party would use the so-called "Remain bonus" to "enhance the UK's ability to play our part in Nato".

During a speech in Watford, he admitted that Nato "must reform and adapt to the changing nature of the threats we face".

  • 25 Nov 2019