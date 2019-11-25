Corbyn pledges to pay Waspi women

Media player
Corbyn on Waspi payments: 'We owe a moral debt to these women'
So-called Waspi women, who lost out of years of state pension payments when the retirement age was raised under the coalition government, were "misled", Jeremy Corbyn has said.
Those expecting to retire at 60 were told they would have to wait years longer when changes to the state pension age were accelerated in 2010.
The Labour leader said that the situation needed "to be put right".
25 Nov 2019
