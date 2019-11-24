Media player
Election 2019: Boris Johnson launches Tory manifesto
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched the Conservative Party's election manifesto, promising to "get Brexit done" and "forge a new Britain".
He vowed to train 50,000 new nurses, at a cost of £750m a year, and create 50 million more GP appointments.
Other "guarantees" include tighter immigration controls, net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and no increases in income tax and VAT rates.
24 Nov 2019
