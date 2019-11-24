'PM knows it won't get Brexit done'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Corbyn: 'The prime minister knows it won't get Brexit done'
Boris Johnson pledged "to get Brexit done" as he launched the Conservatives' manifesto, pledging to bring his deal to leave the EU back to Parliament before Christmas.
But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn rejected Johnson's promise.
He said that renegotiating a trade deal with the US and a free trade agreement with the EU would take several years.
-
24 Nov 2019
