QT tax row: 'I'm not in the top 5% of earners'

Question Time tax row: 'I'm one of the people Labour will tax more'
A Question Time audience member, who earns over £80,000, criticised the taxation promises in the Labour Party manifesto.
The party has pledged to raise income tax for the top 5% of earners, if they are elected.
Shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon defended the party's plans.
22 Nov 2019
