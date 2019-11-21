What's in Labour's 'radical' manifesto?
Labour has launched its general election manifesto, promising to transform the UK and to re-nationalise rail, mail, water and energy.

Mr Corbyn said his offer to voters was radical and would mean "real change".

The BBC's political correspondent, Iain Watson, explores what that all means.

