'Is that true what Boris Johnson said?'

Chancellor Sajid Javid has defended Boris Johnson after the Conservative leader said increasing the National Insurance threshold to £9,500 would "put £500 into the pockets of everybody".

The Conservatives' own press release says the benefit from raising the threshold to £9,500 in 2020-21 would be £100 per year. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) says it would be £85 per year.

Mr Javid told BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt that his party had been "very clear" and that they had since set out "in much more detail" how their plans would work.

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson spoke about aims to change National Insurance rules so that workers will not have to pay it until they earn £12,500.

