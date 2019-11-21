Video

The Labour Party wants to build 100,000 council houses a year by 2024, in what would be the biggest affordable house building programme since the 1960s.

Ahead of her party's manifesto launch, Angela Rayner says the plan is about "building communities again".

The Conservatives will also unveil plans to tackle England's housing shortage later.

Boris Johnson will announce measures to help first-time buyers and boost private house building, promising a million homes over the next five years.

