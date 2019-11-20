Would Swinson block a Tory or Labour government?

Video

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has been pressed on whether she would block a Conservative or Labour government, if no party has a majority after the general election.

Ms Swinson has repeatedly said that she thinks neither Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn are fit to lead the country.

She spoke to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg ahead of the party's manifesto launch.

