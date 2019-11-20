Media player
Boris Johnson pledges cut to National Insurance
Boris Johnson has said that workers will not have to pay National Insurance contributions until they earn £12,000 if the Conservatives are elected to power.
Answering questions in Teesside, the Conservative leader promised his party would ensure "low tax for working people".
The current threshold sees workers paying contributions once they earn £8,628 a year.
