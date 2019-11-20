Jo Swinson responds to Lib Dems squeeze in polls
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jo Swinson responds to Lib Dems squeeze in polls

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has insisted that her party is "on the up" despite a dip in recent polls.

Ms Swinson admitted that there had been "a bit of a squeeze", but responded that polls at this point in the 2017 election "weren't a very good indicator" of the final outcome.

She was speaking during a visit to a school in Cambridge on the day of the Liberal Democrat manifesto launch.

Election poll tracker: How do the parties compare?

  • 20 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Johnson v Corbyn: The head-to-head in three minutes