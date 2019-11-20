Johnson v Corbyn: The head-to-head in three minutes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Johnson v Corbyn: The head-to-head in three minutes

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn have clashed over Brexit in the first TV election debate of the campaign.

The two leaders also locked horns over the NHS and the Royal Family - but had some ideas, nevertheless, about what to get each other for Christmas.

  • 20 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Election explained: What to look out for on LGBT