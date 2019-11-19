Corbyn and Johnson debate on Brexit plans
Leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn has said that his party will renegotiate a Brexit agreement with the EU and put the choice to the British people to decide in a referendum.

This comes after PM Boris Johnson asked in a live tv debate whether Mr Corbyn would campaign to stay or leave the EU.

