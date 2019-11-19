Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election 2019: Corbyn and Johnson debate on Brexit plans
Leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn has said that his party will renegotiate a Brexit agreement with the EU and put the choice to the British people to decide in a referendum.
This comes after PM Boris Johnson asked in a live tv debate whether Mr Corbyn would campaign to stay or leave the EU.
-
19 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50482068/election-2019-corbyn-and-johnson-debate-on-brexit-plansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window