Green Party pledges to decarbonise UK by 2030
Video

General election 2019: Green pledge to decarbonise by 2030

The Green Party releases its manifesto and has pledged to make the UK carbon free by 2030.

Green Party co-Leader Jonathan Bartley says his party will be "honest" about the investment needed to tackle climate change.

He said: "If the climate was a bank we would have bailed it out by now."

  • 19 Nov 2019