General election 2019: Exclusion from ITV debate 'a democratic outrage', says SNP
The leader of the SNP in Westminster, Ian Blackford, has said his party won the last three Scottish government elections, so should be able to take part in ITV's head-to-head debate.
He added that broadcasters were failing to "take account of their proper responsibilities".
18 Nov 2019
