Lib Dems 'disappointed' by verdict
Baroness Brinton has told the media her party finds the court's decision to exclude the Liberal Democrats from ITV's head-to-head debate an "incredibly disappointing verdict" from the High Court.

The party's president said it was disappointing, not just for "Remainers", but for democracy in the UK.

  • 18 Nov 2019