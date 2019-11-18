Javid: Tax cut reversal not a mistake
Sajid Javid: UK remains most competitive on tax

The chancellor has told the BBC the UK has already cut corporation tax from 28% "all the way down to 19%".

Sajid Javid said the government would keep it at at that rate, which would keep the UK competitive in their tax rates.

