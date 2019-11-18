Corbyn 'not apologising' for nationalisation plans

Media player
Jeremy Corbyn on Labour's nationalisation plans
Jeremy Corbyn has told business leaders he "understands" their concerns, but refused to apologise for his plans to nationalise some key services.
Speaking at a conference in London, the Labour leader told the conference it wasn't an "attack" on businesses, but essential to making energy supply and public transport better.
18 Nov 2019
