Corbyn 'not apologising' for nationalisation plans
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Corbyn on Labour's nationalisation plans

Jeremy Corbyn has told business leaders he "understands" their concerns, but refused to apologise for his plans to nationalise some key services.

Speaking at a conference in London, the Labour leader told the conference it wasn't an "attack" on businesses, but essential to making energy supply and public transport better.

  • 18 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Boris Johnson puts corporation tax cuts on hold