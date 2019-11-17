Blackford: Scottish independence 'unstoppable force'
General election 2019: Next PM must respect 'right of Scots to choose'

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford told Andrew Marr that the next prime minister will have to listen to Scottish voters who support another independence referendum.

