Raab: Cheap labour from abroad 'depresses wages'
General Election 2019: Raab on discouraging 'cheap labour' from abroad

The Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells the BBC's Andrew Marr that the government is committed to reducing immigration and discouraging "cheap labour from abroad".

Read more: Conservatives promise 'equal' immigation system.

  • 17 Nov 2019
