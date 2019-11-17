'We all benefit' from freedom of movement - Corbyn
General election 2019: Corbyn defends benefits of immigration

Jeremy Corbyn has said that there will be a "great deal" of freedom of movement after the UK leaves the EU, with Labour expected to set out its policy on the issue on Thursday.

  • 17 Nov 2019
