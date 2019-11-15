Media player
General election 2019: Boris Johnson says he hasn't offered Brexit Party members peerages
Boris Johnson has denied claims, make in the Daily Telegraph, that Brexit Party members were offered peerages.
Answering questions from the public, the prime minister said: "I am sure there are conversations that take place between politicians of all parties but certainly nobody's been offered a peerage."
Click here to listen back to Your Election Questions with Boris Johnson on BBC Sounds.
15 Nov 2019
