'Ask the Prime Minister how many children he has'

Election 2019: Boris Johnson questioned about his children and state school
The leader of the Conservatives refused to say how many children he has.
But during questions from members of the public, Boris Johnson told BBC's 5 live that the assertion his children have never been to state school "was wrong".
15 Nov 2019
