General Election 2019: 'I want an immigration system that's fair' says Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told the BBC that placing arbitrary figures on immigration "simply doesn't work".
Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Corbyn said his party's immigration strategy is "based on fairness, justice and the economic needs of our society."
14 Nov 2019
