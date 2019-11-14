Labour's policy confusion and PM's frosty reception
Election 2019: Labour's policy confusion, PM's frosty reception and Brexit (again)

Labour's John McDonnell and Jonathan Ashworth appear to contradict each other on their working week policy, while Boris Johnson gets a frosty reception in flood-hit South Yorkshire.

The BBC's Chris Mason breaks down the main events of Wednesday's election campaign.

