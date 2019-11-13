Tusk: 'I could have been fired for saying this'
Outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk has urged British voters not to "give up" on stopping Brexit.

As campaigning ramps up ahead of next month's British general election, he warned that leaving the EU would leave the UK a "second-rate player".

In a speech at the College of Europe in the Belgian city of Bruges, he also said Brexit would probably mark the "real end of the British Empire".

